Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.56.

Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

