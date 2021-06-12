Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush upped their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.56.
Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.81. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.
In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
