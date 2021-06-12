Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CHS stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

