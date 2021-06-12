CIBC Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$120.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$113.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$43.03 and a 1 year high of C$116.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.61. The company has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 30.37.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,558. Insiders have sold a total of 107,560 shares of company stock worth $11,491,536 in the last ninety days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

