CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $115.65 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $115,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $352.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.32 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

