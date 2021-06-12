CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $77.15 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5,952.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $77,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

