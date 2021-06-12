CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $236.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.