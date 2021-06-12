CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 316,875 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,875 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

