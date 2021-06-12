CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $100,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.