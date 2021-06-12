CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

DOL opened at C$55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.17.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

