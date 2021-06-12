CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 41,855 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 216.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

