CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 349.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,001,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 278,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

