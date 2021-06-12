CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 599.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COPX. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

