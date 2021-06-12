CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $556.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

