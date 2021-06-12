CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $97.59.

