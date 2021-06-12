Citigroup Cuts CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $28.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

NYSE CVI opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

