Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

