Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $16.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $15.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $66.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.69. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

