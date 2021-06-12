Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

