ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Sells $14,412.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Director Carol L. Colman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $14,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EMO opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

