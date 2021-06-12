ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 88.3% in May

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 13th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EMO stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

