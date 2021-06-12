ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Down 88.3% in May

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 13th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
EMO stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
