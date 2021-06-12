Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,926 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

