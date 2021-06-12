Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,221,290. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.