Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.73% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $883,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $718,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,103,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $602,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.