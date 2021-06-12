Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.90. 216,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,296,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

