CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

NASDAQ CME opened at $214.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

