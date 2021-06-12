Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.47. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$117.91, with a volume of 59,017 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.87. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$631.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2218566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

