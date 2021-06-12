Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.47. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$117.91, with a volume of 59,017 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.87.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2218566 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

