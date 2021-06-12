Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a total market cap of $421,077.65 and $584.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

