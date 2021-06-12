Colliers Securities Weighs in on UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak LLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak LLC (NYSE:UPH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get UpHealth Inc. & Cloudbreak alerts:

UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. UpHealth, Inc. & Cloudbreak has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc & Cloudbreak LLC comprises digital healthcare services. The business is located in the United States.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Inc. & Cloudbreak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth Inc. & Cloudbreak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.