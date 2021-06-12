Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.26

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 17388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLNY shares. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,893,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after buying an additional 6,311,147 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,624,000 after buying an additional 4,958,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $17,820,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

