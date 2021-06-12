Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

