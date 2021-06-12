Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

