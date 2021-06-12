Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,316. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

