Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,429,000 after purchasing an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SCHN opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

