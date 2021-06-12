Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $260,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,621,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

NYSE BERY opened at $67.01 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

