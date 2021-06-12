Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.85. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.