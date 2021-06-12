Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,474 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

BLDR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

