Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,436 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

