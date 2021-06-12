Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYH. Truist lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 974,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 289,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 333,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.