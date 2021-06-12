Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Lowered to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

