Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MGDDF traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.59. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.49. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

