Comparing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.18 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.24 -$874.17 million $11.51 5.66

TransGlobe Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy -34.13% -24.21% -16.09% Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TransGlobe Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.45%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk and Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.69, meaning that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats TransGlobe Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.