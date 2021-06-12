CONMED Co. (CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 6th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CNMD opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.61.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

