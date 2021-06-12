Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

