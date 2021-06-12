Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 99.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $3,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $338.30 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.42. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

