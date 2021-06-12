Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

