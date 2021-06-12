Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of CRM opened at $240.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.