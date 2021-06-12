Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

