Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

