Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after acquiring an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $143.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $143.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

